Oregon Pineapple has dense large nugs that are bulbous in shape resembling a juicy pineapple. She is full of intense tropical ﬂavor and aroma starting with a mouth watering pineapple ending with luscious sweet after tones . This strain offers a sharpened sensory awareness that can bring out the best of any activity. Don’t be alarmed if you ﬁnd yourself checking your to-do list off or entering into a more creative work space. Either way you will be transported into your happy place.