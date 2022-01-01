About this product
Schlemons the word itself is so fun to say and even more fun to smoke! The aroma is so intense it will make your eyes water. When you pop open the jar it instantly smells like you just cleaned your house with a lemon pinesol cleaner. This hybrid leans more on the sativa side making it easier to bring out your creative side. May not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Meraki Gardens
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.