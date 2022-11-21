About this product
You will definitely be going back for seconds after trying this strain. The delicious flavors of fresh berries ending in a light spicy citrus punch. It comes on fast with cerebral effects that slap you on top of the head. You will feel energized with a sense of euphoric body high sneaking to all of your limbs. Don’t forget to stock up on your favorite snacks as this will get your appetite going. Soon enough you will find yourself drawing a bubble bath and dialing your best friend for a relaxing and intriguing gossip session.
Meraki Gardens
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.
020 10112054705