You will definitely be going back for seconds after trying this strain. The delicious flavors of fresh berries ending in a light spicy citrus punch. It comes on fast with cerebral effects that slap you on top of the head. You will feel energized with a sense of euphoric body high sneaking to all of your limbs. Don’t forget to stock up on your favorite snacks as this will get your appetite going. Soon enough you will find yourself drawing a bubble bath and dialing your best friend for a relaxing and intriguing gossip session.

