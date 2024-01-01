Apple Fritter

by MFUSED
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

MFUSED STRAINS Live Resin Tanks - Apple Fritter

Genetics: Sour Apple x Animal Cookies
Tasting Notes: Fruity, Herbal, Sweet
Classification: Exotic, Kush, Hybrid

MFUSED STRAINS Tank is getting refreshed with a new and improved formula of Live Resin Cannabis Terpenes to create the most nuanced and true-to-life cannabis flavor profile yet. Paired with our custom tank hardware that features a large ceramic heating element and optimized air flow for an unmatched smoothness and flavor with the biggest clouds in a 510 threaded device. Our tanks will work with most 510 threaded batteries, but it is designed for peak performance and form with MFUSED’s Smart Batteries.

Join the ranks of true cannabis connoisseurs and discover the future of cannabis consumption. Experience the MFUSED™ difference and enjoy the True Spirit of Cannabis.

+ High Potency & Purity THC Distillate with Live Resin Cannabis Terpenes
+ Custom Tank with Large Ceramic Heating and Optimized Airflow
+ Universal 510 Threaded Hardware
+ Zero Artificial Additives and Flavoring
+ Independently Tested to Ensure No Harmful Pesticides

About this strain

Apple Fritter, a true hybrid weed strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, the Apple Fritter marijuana strain is a reported cross of Sour Apple and Animal Cookies. According to Leafly reviewers, Apple Fritter’s effects include feeling relaxed, giggly, and tingly. It's a great hybrid, combining the stone of GSC with the energy of a diesel. Apple Fritter cannabis has a flavor and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light, cheesy, apple pastry influence.


