MFUSED
Cherry Pie - Full Spectrum Co2 Cartridge
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
CHERRY PIE
Genetics: Granddaddy Purple x Durban Poison
Type: INDICA
Taste: Berry, Cherry, Sweet
Effect: Creative, Euphoric, Relaxing
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
+Full Cannabinoid And Terpene Retention
+100% Pure Cannabis Oil
+Superior Taste And Long Lasting High
+No Artificial Additives, Ever
+Clean Green Certified
+Independently Tested To Ensure No Harmful Pesticides
+Genuine CCELL Hardware (universal 510 thread)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Our Full Spectrum Co2 cannabis oil is a culmination of artisan excellence, aspiring to balance purity, potency, and flavor. Our flagship full spectrum vapor oil presents a whole plant profile, enhancing full cannabinoid and terpene retention. The MFUSED evolution of super-critical CO2 extraction techniques is completed by utilizing “minimal impact” and organic processing methods that accentuates the natural full plant profile, delivering the best flavor & fragrance of each strain. We “MFUSED” the beneficial elements of cannabis with a vision of feeling good and being happy. Naturally potent, pure and uncut. Follow our journey @mfusedculture
Genetics: Granddaddy Purple x Durban Poison
Type: INDICA
Taste: Berry, Cherry, Sweet
Effect: Creative, Euphoric, Relaxing
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
+Full Cannabinoid And Terpene Retention
+100% Pure Cannabis Oil
+Superior Taste And Long Lasting High
+No Artificial Additives, Ever
+Clean Green Certified
+Independently Tested To Ensure No Harmful Pesticides
+Genuine CCELL Hardware (universal 510 thread)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Our Full Spectrum Co2 cannabis oil is a culmination of artisan excellence, aspiring to balance purity, potency, and flavor. Our flagship full spectrum vapor oil presents a whole plant profile, enhancing full cannabinoid and terpene retention. The MFUSED evolution of super-critical CO2 extraction techniques is completed by utilizing “minimal impact” and organic processing methods that accentuates the natural full plant profile, delivering the best flavor & fragrance of each strain. We “MFUSED” the beneficial elements of cannabis with a vision of feeling good and being happy. Naturally potent, pure and uncut. Follow our journey @mfusedculture
Cherry Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
1,354 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
23% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!