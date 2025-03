College Sports Ltd. Ed TWISTED Disposable - Desert Blossom



TYPE: Hybrid

TASTING NOTES: Floral, Fruity, Sweet



Whether you're a die-hard football fan or a casual enthusiast, this limited-edition collectible adds a touch of excitement to your game-day rituals. Don't miss out – secure your Desert Blossom today and make your game day unforgettable!



+ Mouth-Watering Flavors from All-Natural Terpenes

+ Require no additional part and come ready-to-use right out of the packaging

+ Slim & discreet design, perfect on-the-go companion

+ High-quality components to ensure long-lasting performance

+ Full Rechargeable Device via USB-C

+ Zero Artificial Additives and Flavoring

+ Independently tested to ensure product safety



