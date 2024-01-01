MFUSED FULL SPECTRUM Cured Resin Disposable - Fritter Glitter

Genetics: Apple Fritter x Red Runtz Tasting

Notes: Fruity, Candy, Sweet

Classification: Exotic, Dessert, Indica



MFUSED FULL SPECTRUM All-In-One Vape is an embodiment of cutting-edge technology in the realm of cannabis vaping. Elevating the standards of authenticity, our Full Spectrum vapes incorporate Cured Resin Cannabis Terpenes to precisely recreate the true essence and flavor profile of consuming Cannabis flower. Designed with convenience in mind, our vapes eliminate the need for additional parts, presenting a seamless, ready-to-use experience straight out of the packaging. Embracing a slim and discreet design, this companion becomes the ideal on-the-go essential, complemented by top-tier components that guarantees enduring performance and uninterrupted elevation. Align yourself with the distinguished ranks of genuine cannabis connoisseurs as you embark on an extraordinary journey into the future of cannabis consumption. Witness the MFUSED™ difference firsthand and unlock the True Spirit of Cannabis.



+ BHO Extract with Cured Resin Cannabis Terpenes

+ Slim & Powerful All-In-One Vaporizer

+ Full Rechargeable Device via Micro-USB

+ Optimized Airflow for Smoother and Bigger Hits

+ Zero Artificial Additives and Flavoring

+ Independently Tested to Ensure No Harmful Pesticides



Follow our journey @mfusedculture, @mfused_, and @mfused_deals.

read more