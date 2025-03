TERP SAUCE Cured Disposable - Fritter Glitter



TYPE: Indica

GENETICS: Apple Fritter x Red Runtz

TASTING NOTES: Fruity, Candy, Sweet

CLASSIFICATION: Exotic Strain / Dessert Profile



Experience innovation in cannabis vaping with our NEW TERP SAUCE Cured disposable. Harness the essence of cannabis flower through cured resin extract, delivering a genuine flavor profile. Crafted for convenience, they require no additional parts, offering an effortless, ready-to-use experience. With a sleek, discreet design and premium components, this on-the-go essential ensures lasting performance and uninterrupted enjoyment. Elevate your cannabis experience and discover the MFUSED™ difference, unlocking the true spirit of cannabis with this future-forward companion.



+ BHO Cured Resin Extract

+ 1g Gram Oil in All-in-One Disposable Vape

+ Full rechargeable device via USB-C

+ Sleek & Powerful Hardware

+ Optimized Airflow for Bigger Clouds & Better Flavor

+ Independently batch-tested to ensure no harmful pesticides

+ No Cutting Agents and/or Additives, EVER



