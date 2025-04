TWISTED Melted Diamonds Jefe - Galactic Grape



TYPE: Indica Dom. Hybrid

TASTING NOTES: Grape, Sweet, Fruity



Introducing Galactic Grape, the vape flavor that will take you on an out-of-this-world journey. Immerse yourself in the sweet and juicy essence of grapes with every inhale. Let the fruity explosion of flavor transport you to a galaxy filled with grape goodness. Galactic Grape is the perfect vaping companion for those seeking a deliciously sweet and fruity experience.



+ Mouth-watering flavors from All-Natural Terpenes

+ High Potency Effects from Melted THCa Diamonds

+ ON/OFF button for added user control and efficiency

+ Brand new ergonomic shape, perfect on-the-go companion

+ Custom-designed atomizer, tuned for the most authentic expression of our extracts

+ Spark Button allows for a fully customized cannabis experience

+ Button controls device on/off, cold-start, and variable temperature settings

+ Fast charging via USB-C with multi-day Battery Life

+ Zero Artificial Additives and Flavoring

+ Independently tested to ensure product safety



Follow our journey @mfusedproducts and @mfusedculture!

read more