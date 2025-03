Football Limited-Edition TWISTED Disposable - Lemon Limebacker



TYPE: Hybrid

TASTING NOTES: Citrus, Sweet, Tart



Introducing our Limited-Edition TWISTED Disposable - Lemon Limebacker! This football-inspired cannabis vape captures the refreshing flavors of Citrus, Sweet, and Tart. But it's more than just a delicious experience; it's a tribute to the champions who bring our communities together, on and off the field. Join us in celebrating the spirit of unity and community as we rally around the teams that embody resilience, dedication, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.



+ BHO Extract

+ 1g Gram Oil in All-in-One Disposable Vape

+ Micro-USB Rechargeable

+ Sleek & Powerful Hardware

+ Optimized Airflow for Bigger Clouds & Better Flavor

+ Independently batch-tested to ensure no harmful pesticides

+ No Cutting Agents and/or Additives, EVER



Follow our journey @mfusedculture, @mfused_, and @mfused_deals!

read more