Unleash your passions and elevate your senses with every puff of our Passion Orange Guava-flavored cannabis vape. Infused with high-potency THC distillate, this tantalizing blend of zesty orange and sweet guava will transport you to a world of bliss. Enjoy the ultimate sensory experience and feel the effects of premium THC with every inhale. Get ready to ignite your creativity and let your passions run wild with our Passion Orange Guava vape. Try it now.



This Limited Edition Flavor is only available for a short time, don't miss out on this delicious experience that will transport you back to summertime memories!



DISPOSABLE VAPE DESCRIPTION:



TWISTED Disposable Vapes features the same High Potency THC Extract with a twist of all-natural terpenes that our customers have come to know and love by MFUSED, now in a slim and powerful vaporizer.



- High Potency THC Extract with Natural Terpenes

- Slim & Powerful Hardware

- Fully Rechargeable Device with Micro-USB Port

- Zero Artificial Additives and Flavoring

- Independently Tested to Ensure No Harmful Pesticides

