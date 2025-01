Halloween Limited-Edition STRAINS LIVE DIAMOND Disposable - The Blood



TYPE: Sativa

GENETICS: Hawaiian Sativa Landrace

TASTING NOTES: Citrus, Earthy, Woodsy

CLASSIFICATION: Legacy Strain / Haze Profile



Introducing our Halloween Limited-Edition LIVE DIAMOND STRAINS Disposable - The Blood! This unique vape captures the season's essence with its unforgettable flavor and potency. Experience the mythological Hawaiian landrace, a rare Kona Gold phenotype, in a sleek and ready-to-use design. Elevate your Halloween spirit with The Blood - get yours before it's gone!



+ High Potency Distillate with Live Resin Terpenes

+ 1g Gram Oil in All-in-One Disposable Vape

+ Micro-USB Rechargeable

+ Sleek & Powerful Hardware

+ Optimized Airflow for Bigger Clouds & Better Flavor

+ Independently batch-tested to ensure no harmful pesticides

+ No Cutting Agents and/or Additives, EVER



