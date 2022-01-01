Overview -

Never has Gelato 41 been considered to have a light effect. This can be the cause of crossing two powerful strains, Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Cookies. When crossing these two, you get a fast acting and strong Hybrid that has heavy body relaxation. While the body may be “couch locked” the mind is able to stay relaxed and less cloudy then it’s fellow heavy hitting hybrids. Be warned, Gelato has been known to increase one’s appetite, so keep some snacks nearby.



Tasting

Floral, with a sherbet sweetness.



Effects

Relaxed, Heavy Body, Blissful, Increased Appetite