Overview -

When indulging in Jack Herer, don’t be surprised to find yourself out in nature. Perfect for a wake and bake session or an afternoon energy boost, Jack Herer is the queen (or king) of Sativas. Perfect for inducing high energy while retaining a creative and euphoric mindset. Think of Jack Herer as creative morning rocket fuel, full of a happy sense of euphoria.



Tasting - Sweet like Concord Grapes with a Piney Skunky exhale.



Effects - Energetic, Creative, Euphoric