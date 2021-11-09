Overview -

Motor Breath is a fan favorite Hybrid. Known to some as the perfect addition to a movie or game night. Motor Breath has a delightful cerebral high while maintaining a super relaxed body. Some giggles are to be expected with this strain. She’ll take you by surprise when the laughing fits start, and soon you’ll be forgetting just exactly what you were laughing at.



Tasting - Skunky, with a classic Kush finish.



Effects - Cerebral, Euphoric, Relaxed