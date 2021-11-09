About this product
Motor Breath is a fan favorite Hybrid. Known to some as the perfect addition to a movie or game night. Motor Breath has a delightful cerebral high while maintaining a super relaxed body. Some giggles are to be expected with this strain. She’ll take you by surprise when the laughing fits start, and soon you’ll be forgetting just exactly what you were laughing at.
Tasting - Skunky, with a classic Kush finish.
Effects - Cerebral, Euphoric, Relaxed
Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath crosses Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This award-winning strain produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects.
Motorbreath effects
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
70% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
