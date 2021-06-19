About this product

See the world from another perspective 62 Miles up where space begins. Mile 62 is Rev’s newest class of grower curated flower that’s truly out of this world. Featuring a mix of legendary and unique genetics and undergoing several rounds of pheno-hunting, these cultivars received extra time and attention from seedling to dispensary counter. Mile 62 strains are always hand trimmed, and grower selected for their intense flavors, aromas, high TAC and terpene content. Given the higher cost associated with producing these strains; including more production runs for pheno-hunting, additional nutrients, time of hand trimming, and overall top-notch quality and testing, Mile 62 strains will command a higher price relative to other flower in-store.



Strain Type: Sativa Dominant (30I/70S) | Genetics: African Orange x Super Sour Diesel



Super Sour Orange is a sweet sativa dominant cultivar that carries pungent aromas of musky orange and sour citrus. Awakening and motivating effects are drawn through from its Super Sour Diesel mother, making it a great strain for daytime use or socializing, patients report. This cultivar is also reported to be uplifting and inspiring, often fostering a safe space for creativity and euphoria. Taste the sweet flavor, comparable to a glass of OJ, and allow your mind to fill with an upbeat mindset, all thanks to Super Sour Orange. Bred by Equilibrium Genetics.