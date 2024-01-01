About this product
Thousands of years ago, people chewed on willow bark to fight fevers and inflammation. Eventually, scientists were able to isolate the active ingredient, and aspirin was created. Now, we are on the verge of a similar leap forward in pain relief technology. Triple Diamond harnesses the powers of hemp-derived CBD, Delta-9 and Delta-8 cannabinoids to hack directly into the body’s endocannabinoid system which regulates pain and inflammation. And unlike the previous generation of pain creams, Triple Diamond’s relief lasts for hours, not minutes making it a must for your gym bag, your ski bag and your home. Each jar should last about a year. Very concentrated and very powerful.
NOTE: This does not work for arthritis pain. We just wanted you to know before ordering it and having it not be as effective as you need. It works really well with sore backs, muscles and joints from from activity, but arthritis is a different type of pain. We are trying to find something that will give you relief from that.
NOTE: This does not work for arthritis pain. We just wanted you to know before ordering it and having it not be as effective as you need. It works really well with sore backs, muscles and joints from from activity, but arthritis is a different type of pain. We are trying to find something that will give you relief from that.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Minneleaf
Our Story
We founded this company driven by our passion to destigmatize cannabis and champion its myriad health benefits. Our mission is to empower you to live better, feel better, all while prioritizing your well-being, free from any harm to your body. You want better sleep? We have it with NITE Sleep Gummies. You want Energy, enhanced focus and reduced appetite? V Slim to the rescue. Great tasting and potent chocolate bars? Darkness Chocolate is here. Fresh and great tasting gummies with no after taste? Bingo. We have those too. Here is how it all started.
How it started
I once shared your perspective, growing up amidst the 'war on drugs' culture where all substances were painted with the same negative brush. Despite my continuous research and learning, the echoes of high school health class lingered in my mind. It wasn't until my 40s that I dared to explore THC. To my surprise, everything I thought I knew about marijuana was erroneous. Far from becoming a stereotype, my life underwent a remarkable transformation. Emotionally, I found a newfound equilibrium; physically, I discovered relief for my sore knees through pain cream; creatively, my mind opened up. On stressful nights, a piece of chocolate infused with cannabis allowed me to drift into peaceful sleep instead of wrestling with worries, waking up refreshed and invigorated. Contrasting this with the aftermath of alcohol consumption—headaches, bloating, and discomfort—I can't help but wish I had embraced marijuana earlier.
Eric Redlinger- Owner
We founded this company driven by our passion to destigmatize cannabis and champion its myriad health benefits. Our mission is to empower you to live better, feel better, all while prioritizing your well-being, free from any harm to your body. You want better sleep? We have it with NITE Sleep Gummies. You want Energy, enhanced focus and reduced appetite? V Slim to the rescue. Great tasting and potent chocolate bars? Darkness Chocolate is here. Fresh and great tasting gummies with no after taste? Bingo. We have those too. Here is how it all started.
How it started
I once shared your perspective, growing up amidst the 'war on drugs' culture where all substances were painted with the same negative brush. Despite my continuous research and learning, the echoes of high school health class lingered in my mind. It wasn't until my 40s that I dared to explore THC. To my surprise, everything I thought I knew about marijuana was erroneous. Far from becoming a stereotype, my life underwent a remarkable transformation. Emotionally, I found a newfound equilibrium; physically, I discovered relief for my sore knees through pain cream; creatively, my mind opened up. On stressful nights, a piece of chocolate infused with cannabis allowed me to drift into peaceful sleep instead of wrestling with worries, waking up refreshed and invigorated. Contrasting this with the aftermath of alcohol consumption—headaches, bloating, and discomfort—I can't help but wish I had embraced marijuana earlier.
Eric Redlinger- Owner
Notice a problem?Report this item