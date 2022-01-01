About this product
We are proud to introduce the World’s First Hybrid Terpene Nasal Spray. Think of it as an Entourage Effect enhancer in a bottle! It is designed specifically for patients that medicate with cannabis regularly. MIST Terpene Nasal Spray delivers a micro-dose of fresh terpenes instantly into the bloodstream through the blood-brain barrier. The terpenes then bind with endocannabinoid receptors using only cannabinoids already present in the body.. Yes, you read that correctly.
First, we start with our all-natural and bench-tested nasal formula base. Then we add strain specific terpene profiles that mimic the therapeutic effects and taste of your favorite hybrid cannabis strains. There is a reason why hybrid strains currently dominate the cannabis market. If you’re looking for a more relaxing buzz that won’t put you to sleep, then our hybrid spray will be perfect for you!
How it works: The short answer is The Entourage Effect but let’s start from the beginning. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the compound in cannabis that we all know and love but did you know that it’s actually the terpenes in cannabis that alter how it effects you? Not only does it change the effects it enhances them. This synergy is called The Entourage Effect. In short, terpenes are responsible for the type of euphoria that you experience from cannabis along with it’s classification (Indica, Hybrid, Sativa).
Suggested Use: Use to enhance or prolong the desired effects of your favorite cannabis products.
Disclaimer: You must have cannabinoids in your system for this product to work. If you are not a regular canna-user we recommend our hemp infused CBDt Nasal Spray product line instead.
MIST
MIST
We manufacture the world's first hemp-and-terpene infused nasal spray designed to enhance the therapeutic benefits of cannabis flower. For the first time ever MIST Nasal Spray allows you to strengthen, modulate or even change how cannabinoids effect you. We use full spectrum hemp extract combined with strain specific terpene profiles to mimic the pharmacological effects and taste of your favorite cannabis strains. MIST is truly the Entourage Effect in a bottle.