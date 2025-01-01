Mitten Hits Harder

We are Mitten Extracts--your source for thoughtfully crafted, Michigan-made cannabis products. We take pride in creating and curating the perfect experience for our consumers with a variety of cannabis products. Potency, locality, and craft is the foundation that our brand is built on.



Perfectly Potent

At our core, Mitten Extracts is high potency, superior quality, and will get you the experience you've been looking for. We give our customers the luxury of thinking less by providing clean and potent consumables. We've design our products with the perfect balance of potency and flavor that will leave you feeling good about your choice.



Deep Local

It's all in the name. Mitten Extracts offers only the best to our fellow Michigander. Our organization aims to provide the cannabis community with alternative options to flower. We thrive on being able to offer products that are made right here in Metro Detroit.



Crafted For You

Knowing where and how are products are made sets us apart from others. We educate our consumers on the innovate art of harvesting and processing the best parts of the flower at peak ripeness. Our locally handcrafted concentrates are are produced to ensure quality and consistency for our consumers. We offer a variety of cannabis products including premium vape cartridges, disposables, fruit chews and infused pre-rolls 1g + minis.