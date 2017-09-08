About this product
Mitten Extracts + Plus Disposable Candy Cane 1g (Indica)
About this strain
Candy Cane is a 70% indica strain from Crop King Seeds that combines AK-47, Mango, and White Widow genetics. Its sour, fruity taste is followed by long-lasting, euphoric effects that combat stress and tension. Candy Cane autoflowers in 7 weeks and produces moderately high yields in both indoor and outdoor gardens. "Candy Cane" is a contested strain name. Breeder In House Genetics also sells a Candy Cane that is Slurricane #7 x Platinum Candy.
