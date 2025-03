Mockingbird Gummies are infused with clean, potent distillate oil made from 100% in-house premium, fresh biomass. Our gummies are infused with oil rather than sprayed, for consistent dosing and superior taste. No silicone spray is used as a heat protectant on our gummies. Mockingbird Gummies are available in 100mg and 250mg 10-count packages in four flavors: Watermelon, Grape, Orange, and Pineapple.

