Bred by Capulator, Jungle Mac is a unique cross of White Fire x Miracle Alien Cookies (better known as MAC) crosses Alien Cookies with a hybrid of Columbian and Starfighter. This strain is great before bedtime, helping you relax, decompress, and find sleep. Smooth flavors of MAC have thick zesty sweet creamy orange notes that are balanced out by floral accents and a sweet, earthy finish.
MAC, also known as "Miracle Alien Cookies" or simply "Miracle Cookies," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Alien Cookies with Starfighter and Columbian. MAC produces creative effects that are happy and uplifting. This strain features a smooth orange flavor that is balanced out by floral accents on a sweet, earthy finish. Growers say MAC nugs are gorgeous and covered in resin. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and depression.
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Mohave Cannabis Co.
Hello, we are Mohave Cannabis Company! We are a family of gritty, hard-working, never-give-up, ready to have a good time kind of people. Cultivating is our craft, and other than the size of our company, and a nice list of awards, nothing has changed. We'll always be the same humble down to earth people you'd like to smoke a joint with, and we'll still be growing some of the best cannabis in Arizona, and California right here in our backyard along the Colorado River.
Grown with passion, cured with care and packaged by our certified cultivators, quality and consistency is our guarantee. Each of our staff are renowned experts in their field. Not only are they the best cannabis cultivators in the country, but their character matches the same standard. Our goal is to nurture nature, not alter it, discover not destroy. From our products to our community that is our foundation, MCC is dedicated to nurturing the plant and the people from seed to smooth smooth smoke.
