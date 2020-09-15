About this product
THCa is isolating the active ingredient in cannabis before it its activated. When ingested THCa is non psychoactive but still has medicinal properties like anti-inflammation, anti-nausea, and pain relief.
THCa is unique because you can eat or drink it without getting "high" or you can smoke it to release higher levels of THC. When you heat THCa it activates and then will convert to THC.
Our Desert Sand THCa is a fine and sand-like consistency, and has been more preferred as an additive to an individuals current cannabis regime, i.e. sprinkling it in a joint, toping a bowl off, etc.
About this strain
10th Planet, also known as "Tenth Planet," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Planet of the Grapes and the Pluto cut of Quattro Kush to create this calyx-heavy strain that is out of this solar system. Flavors and aromas are heavy on the grape and citrus notes, and backed by thick, skunky spice and gas undertones. As for effects, this strong strain will put you in sedative and blissful haze. 10th Planet was originally bred by Ethos.
10th Planet effects
Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
46% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Nausea
28% of people say it helps with nausea
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Monster Xtracts
Monster Xtracts is a cannabis manufacture based out of Jackson, MI specializing is a wide variety of products. We work on the leading the industry through innovation and adaptation. Looking to create abundance for all.
When we extract and manufacture cannabis-derived products we strive to educate our consumers, break stigma, and make cannabis as accessible as possible and we believe everyone should be able to truly enjoy a life enhanced by cannabis. Free of judgement, of pain, and of harmful additives and chemicals.
We create cannabis extracts like Caviar, THCa, Sauce on the Rocks, Diamonds in Sauce, Sugar, and more. We also work hard to create edible products and accessible medicine. Our Monster Medibles and RSO are top sellers around the state. Each product is made in small batches to create the best quality possible.
