About this product
Apple Fritter Sugar is the perfect choice for those who want to relax and enjoy a giggly high. This potent strain will give you all the sunshine you need, and the drowsy come down will help you get some much-needed rest.
This cured sugar has a granular, wet sand-like consistency. Its thicker than our other extracts which make it a big easier to handle.
About this strain
Apple Fritter, a true hybrid strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, Apple Fritter is a strain with secret origins. Those who enjoy Apple Fritter say this strain allows you to enjoy an evening without losing your cool. Apple Fritter has a flavor and and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.
Apple Fritter effects
Reported by real people like you
157 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Monster Xtracts
Monster Xtracts is a cannabis manufacture based out of Jackson, MI specializing is a wide variety of products. We work on the leading the industry through innovation and adaptation. Looking to create abundance for all.
When we extract and manufacture cannabis-derived products we strive to educate our consumers, break stigma, and make cannabis as accessible as possible and we believe everyone should be able to truly enjoy a life enhanced by cannabis. Free of judgement, of pain, and of harmful additives and chemicals.
We create cannabis extracts like Caviar, THCa, Sauce on the Rocks, Diamonds in Sauce, Sugar, and more. We also work hard to create edible products and accessible medicine. Our Monster Medibles and RSO are top sellers around the state. Each product is made in small batches to create the best quality possible.
