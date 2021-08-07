About this product
Looking for a sugar that will mellow you out? Dosi-Woah Sugar is the perfect hybrid for those who want to feel sleepy and euphoric. This strain is often used to relieve nausea, anxiety, and pain. With a sweet, flowery, and earthy aroma, Dosi-Woah Sugar is sure to give you the relaxation you need.
About this strain
Bred to create a high-yielding Do-Si-Dos cultivar, Dosi-Woah! R1 crosses Do-Si-Dos with Ethos Genetics’ Kush RBx4. Most phenotypes lean toward Kush genetics with green buds and high yields, but some take from their GSC side with dense buds and flowers that vary in color. This strain puts out an impressive gas, earth, and pine terpene profile, and regardless of the phenotype, Dosi-Woah! is potent, tasty, and a pleasure to grow.
Dosi-Woah! R1 effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Monster Xtracts
Monster Xtracts is a cannabis manufacture based out of Jackson, MI specializing is a wide variety of products. We work on the leading the industry through innovation and adaptation. Looking to create abundance for all.
When we extract and manufacture cannabis-derived products we strive to educate our consumers, break stigma, and make cannabis as accessible as possible and we believe everyone should be able to truly enjoy a life enhanced by cannabis. Free of judgement, of pain, and of harmful additives and chemicals.
We create cannabis extracts like Caviar, THCa, Sauce on the Rocks, Diamonds in Sauce, Sugar, and more. We also work hard to create edible products and accessible medicine. Our Monster Medibles and RSO are top sellers around the state. Each product is made in small batches to create the best quality possible.
You can connect with us on any of our social platforms
Instagram: @monster_xtracts
Facebook: @mxtracts
Twitter: @monster_xtracts
