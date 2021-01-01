About this product
Fast-acting, packed with flavor, and consistently dosed, Monster Xtracts edibles are in demand for a good reason. A small taste delivers big-time results for a euphoric journey you'll crave.
Flexin' on flavor with heightened potency is Monster Xtracts 2 pack of 50mg gummies. Make with natural, full-spectrum extracts, consumers delight in potent relief with the convenience of portability.
About this brand
Monster Xtracts
Monster Xtracts is a cannabis manufacture based out of Jackson, MI specializing is a wide variety of products.