Introducing Moon Dust's newest addition to our premium infused preroll line: Cosmic Apple 1g Infused Prerolls. Crafted with the same dedication and quality you expect from our brand, these prerolls offer an out-of-this-world smoking experience. Each preroll contains 1 gram of top-shelf indica flower, perfectly infused with potent distillate/kief and a unique blend of terpenes. Our Cosmic Apple strain is a pure indica that promises deep relaxation and tranquility. With its crisp apple flavor and soothing effects, this preroll is perfect for unwinding after a long day or preparing for a restful night's sleep. The smooth, flavorful smoke enhances the calming experience, making it a favorite for those seeking peace and relaxation.
Experience the ultimate relaxation with Moon Dust’s Cosmic Apple 1g Infused Prerolls – where quality meets tranquility. Enjoy the exceptional taste and potent effects of this stellar Indica blend.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Moon Dust—Awarded top Brand in 2023 by Leaflink in Oklahoma's cannabis market. Our premium Nano THC products, including expertly crafted Gummies and Nano Powders, have become a cornerstone for dispensaries aiming for success. Elevate your cannabis experience into the stratosphere with Moon Dust, We have poured our heart and soul into creating exhilarating experiences with our products so our patients have mind-blowing experiences. Dispensaries please place your orders on Leaflink. https://ilovemoondust.com/