Introducing Moon Dust's newest addition to our premium infused preroll line: Cosmic Apple 1g Infused Prerolls. Crafted with the same dedication and quality you expect from our brand, these prerolls offer an out-of-this-world smoking experience. Each preroll contains 1 gram of top-shelf indica flower, perfectly infused with potent distillate/kief and a unique blend of terpenes. Our Cosmic Apple strain is a pure indica that promises deep relaxation and tranquility. With its crisp apple flavor and soothing effects, this preroll is perfect for unwinding after a long day or preparing for a restful night's sleep. The smooth, flavorful smoke enhances the calming experience, making it a favorite for those seeking peace and relaxation.



Experience the ultimate relaxation with Moon Dust’s Cosmic Apple 1g Infused Prerolls – where quality meets tranquility. Enjoy the exceptional taste and potent effects of this stellar Indica blend.

