THC Blend Moonrock Joint 3 Pack

by Moon Men
THC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Our 3 Most Popular THC Blend Moon Rock Joints

Crunch Berry ( Hybrid
Experience luxury with our THC Blend pre-rolled Moon Rocks joint. Enjoy 1.5 grams of premium Crunch Berry indoor flower. Relish its fruity flavors and pine undertones. Each joint has 0.25 grams of top-tier distillate oil. It’s finished with a sparkling layer of kief. This combination guarantees a potent, captivating experience.

Sour Diesel ( Sativa )
Discover cannabis luxury with our THC Blend Moon Rocks joint. Enjoy 1.5 grams of Sour Diesel Indoor Flower. It offers a citrus burst and earthy undertones. Each joint features 0.25 grams of premium distillate oil. It’s topped with a shiny kief layer. Expect a potent, immersive experience.

Alien Cookies ( Indica )
Discover cannabis luxury with our THC Blend Moon Rocks joint. It contains 1.5 grams of the Alien Cookies strain. Each draw offers fruity flavors with pine undertones. The joint has 0.25 grams of premium distillate oil. It’s topped with a kief layer. This blend ensures taste and potency. With Alien Cookies, each puff is a sensory adventure.

About this strain

If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Alien Cookies OG, before let us know! Leave a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Moon Men
Moon Men
Shop products

Use Code ( Moonmen ) For a Discount on your first order!
We Pride ourselves on being the industry leader for small batch indoor flowers, pre-rolled joints and edibles . At Moon Men we are passionate about what we do. By putting quality first we allow for a complete “out of this world” experience.

At Moon Men we focus on quality and transparency. All our products are made in house allowing us to have complete control over what we source and put out to the public. Not only do we lead the industry in product quality and bag appeal, we back it up with “full panel” lab tests on all of our Delta 8, HHC, and CBD products.

Become an affiliate today and earn up to 40% commission!
https://www.affiliatly.com/af-1062365/affiliate.panel?mode=register
Notice a problem?Report this item