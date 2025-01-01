About this product
3pk of Infused Pre-Rolls handcrafted with Redwood full nug flower, distillate, full spectrum cannabis-derived terpenes & kief. Redwood is a hybrid strain that provides a relaxing and inspiring high with a piney and earthy flavor.
MOSS Infused Pre-Rolls are designed to offer a premium smoking experience, with each one being hand-painted to ensure an even burn. We take pride in our commitment to using only the best, all-natural ingredients in our production process, so you can rest assured that there is no trim, artificial flavors, or harmful chemicals used. Our pre-rolls are infused with a perfect blend of high quality distillate and full-spectrum cannabis-derived terpenes, giving you a full-bodied, flavorful experience with every puff. With a potent blend of premium cannabis ingredients, MOSS Infused Pre-Rolls offer a smooth and satisfying smoking experience that is perfect for both experienced and novice smokers alike.
3pk Infused Pre-Rolls 2.1g - Redwood
by MOSS
view similar products
About this brand
MOSS
MOSS is a line of premium cannabis products designed to be enjoyed by everyone. Our company is based in Mesa, Arizona, where we grow and produce all our products in-house at a licensed facility. Quality has always been our top priority, so we crafted a line of products we stand behind as consumers. Our infused products are carefully blended with cannabis-derived terpenes, handpainted to ensure a consistent burn, and lab-tested to be as effective as possible.
EIGHTH JARS - 3.5g of our premium indoor-grown flower available in select strains: Lemon Skunk, Melon Haze, Sky High Gas, Redwood, UFO Cookies, Wedding Cake x Cake Batter, Chem Cookies, Mz Carter OG, & OG 18.
INFUSED NUGGS - 2g of our in-house flower, drizzled with our distillate & full spectrum cannabis-derived terpene blend, then tossed in kief for a long-lasting burn.
INFUSED PRE-ROLLS - Handcrafted pre-rolls made with indoor full nug flower, distillate, full-spectrum cannabis-derived terpenes & kief. Available in: Singles, 3 Packs, & 5 Packs.
License(s)
- AZ, US: 00000068ESZM96727661
