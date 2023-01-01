About this product
2g of premium hybrid flower, drizzled with a distillate & full spectrum cannabis-derived terpene blend, then tossed in kief for a long-lasting burn.
Looking for potent and flavorful cannabis? Look no further than MOSS Infused Nuggs! Crafted with care using only the finest in-house flower, our Infused Nuggs are the perfect choice for those who want an elevated experience. We start with premium-quality cannabis flower that is grown in-house under optimal conditions then carefully infuse each bud with a generous drizzle of high-quality distillate and cannabis-derived terpenes. We add a full-spectrum cannabis-derived terpene blend to enhance the aroma and flavor of the flower. These terpenes are carefully selected to create a complex and satisfying taste profile. Finally, each Infused Nugg is rolled in kief to provide an added boost of potency and a slow-burning, long-lasting experience.
About this brand
MOSS
MOSS is a line of premium cannabis products designed to be enjoyed by everyone. Our company is based in Mesa, Arizona, where we grow and produce all our products in-house at a licensed facility. Quality has always been our top priority, so we crafted a line of products we stand behind as consumers. Our infused products are carefully blended with cannabis-derived terpenes, handpainted to ensure a consistent burn, and lab-tested to be as effective as possible.
EIGHTH JARS - 3.5g of our premium indoor-grown flower available in select strains: Lemon Skunk, Melon Haze, Sky High Gas, Redwood, UFO Cookies, Chem Cookies, Mz Carter OG, & OG 18.
INFUSED NUGGS - 2g of our in-house flower, drizzled with our distillate & full spectrum cannabis-derived terpene blend, then tossed in kief for a long-lasting burn.
INFUSED PRE-ROLLS - Handcrafted pre-rolls made with indoor full nug flower, distillate, full-spectrum cannabis-derived terpenes & kief. Available in: Singles, 3 Packs, & 5 Packs.
State License(s)
00000068ESZM96727661