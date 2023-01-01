2g of premium indica-dominant flower, drizzled with a distillate & full spectrum cannabis-derived terpene blend, then tossed in kief for a long-lasting burn.



Looking for potent and flavorful cannabis? Look no further than MOSS Infused Nuggs! Crafted with care using only the finest in-house flower, our Infused Nuggs are the perfect choice for those who want an elevated experience. We start with premium-quality cannabis flower that is grown in-house under optimal conditions then carefully infuse each bud with a generous drizzle of high-quality distillate and cannabis-derived terpenes. We add a full-spectrum cannabis-derived terpene blend to enhance the aroma and flavor of the flower. These terpenes are carefully selected to create a complex and satisfying taste profile. Finally, each Infused Nugg is rolled in kief to provide an added boost of potency and a slow-burning, long-lasting experience.

