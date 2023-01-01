3.5g of top shelf indoor grown flower. Redwood is a hybrid strain that provides a relaxing and inspiring high with a piney and earthy flavor.



MOSS premium flower is carefully cultivated using craft-style techniques in small, in-house batches. We selectively grow strains in a controlled indoor environment, ensuring that each plant receives the optimal conditions for producing the best possible product. To preserve the THC and other cannabinoids that make our cannabis special, our buds are hand-harvested and hung to dry. We meticulously trim and package our flower to maintain its high quality and potency. Whether you are an experienced cannabis connoisseur or new to the world of cannabis, our flower is sure to impress with its rich flavor, potent effects, and unmatched quality.

