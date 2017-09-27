About this product
All MPX cartridges are safe, effective, and consistently dosed cannabis products that do not contain artificial flavors or cutting agents of any kind (including vitamin E acetate). We exclusively use CCELL technology that is 3rd party tested and verified free of heavy metals, ensuring the highest quality components for maximum compatibility with all our products.
About this strain
Citrus Punch by Potbox is a tangy splash of bright citrus and good vibes. This sativa-dominant strain smells of ripening oranges and tangerines with notes of grapefruit and lime. The uplifting aroma speaks to this strain’s Sour Tangie and Clementine genetics, but the sizzling cerebral effects tell of a mystery parent nestled just below the top layer of this heady fruit smoothie. Enjoy this strain outside, as the bright terpene profile begs for activity and fair
Citrus Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
76% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
42% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
28% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
11% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
MPX Melting Point Extracts
We are devoted to providing the cleanest and most effective premium cannabis concentrates.