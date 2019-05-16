About this product
Our naturally formed, pure and potent crystals paired with a high terpene fraction to provide a wider spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes. High potency (80-90% THCa) and terpene content (5-12%) is a near perfect representation of the original cultivar.
About this strain
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Mandarin Sunset crosses Herijuana with Orange Skunk, creating an indica with a rich, skunky, orange flavor profile. If you find Mandarin Sunset in concentrate form be sure to give it a try, as its terpene profile has won numerous cups.
Mandarin Sunset effects
37 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
56% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
10% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
MPX Melting Point Extracts
We are devoted to providing the cleanest and most effective premium cannabis concentrates.