Mimosa Disposable Vape 0.3g
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
All MPX cartridges are safe, effective, and consistently dosed cannabis products that do not contain artificial flavors or cutting agents of any kind (including vitamin E acetate). We exclusively use CCELL technology that is 3rd party tested and verified free of heavy metals, ensuring the highest quality components for maximum compatibility with all our products.
Mimosa effects
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
