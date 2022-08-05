Our MPX Mini-X cartridges are made with the same high-quality, THC-rich distillate without any artificial ingredients or flavors as our MPX X-Vape, but in a smaller, disposable format for added convenience.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.