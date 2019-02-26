Sativa Dominant Hybrid



GENETICS: LEMON SKUNK, COOKIES 'N CREAM



FLAVORS: NUTTY, LEMON, CREAM



Lemon Meringue, is a sativa dominant hybrid strain (70% sativa/30% indica) created through crossing the infamous Lemon Skunk X Cookies ‘N Cream strains. Named for its delectable lemony flavor, Lemon Meringue brings on the creamy delicious tastes alongside a focused and long-lasting high that will have you feeling lifted for hours on end before fading away into a sleepy comedown. You’ll feel a cerebral onset a few minutes after your final toke, filling you with a sense of focus and creative energy that soon fades into a super sedative comedown that almost always ends in sleep. Lemon Meringue is often chosen by those suffering from conditions such as chronic fatigue, depression, chronic stress, insomnia, chronic pain and headaches or migraines. Lemon Meringue has a delicious nutty fruity flavor with a light creamy lemon exhale. The aroma is earthy and spicy with a sweet lemony overtone that turns pungent and skunky as the nugs are broken apart and burned. Lemon Meringue buds have small airy minty green nugs with yellow-orange hairs and a thick blanketed coating of tiny golden white crystal trichomes.