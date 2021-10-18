About this product
GENETICS: CLEMENTINE, PURPLE PUNCH
FLAVORS: DRY CHAMPAGNE, ORANGES, SWEET, TART
If you’re looking for an early morning pick-me-up (minus the alcohol), this bud is totally for you. Mimosa packs bright and happy daytime effects that are perfect for chasing sleep away and giving you a positive mood as you take on your day. You’ll feel an energetic, clear-headed lift at the onset of the high, which fills your brain with euphoric motivation and laser-sharp focus. A light tingle accompanies these effects, resting mainly in the body rather than your head. With these effects, Mimosa is said to be the a favorite of those suffering from conditions such as depression, chronic stress or anxiety, ADD or ADHD, migraines, and nausea or appetite loss. This bud has a sweet and sour tropical citrus flavor with a light berry exhale, almost like a fresh mimosa! The aroma follows the same profile, although with an influx of woody florals and fresh earthy herbs. Our Mimosa buds have rounded dense green nugs with lots of dark orange hairs and a coating of bright white crystal trichomes.
About this strain
Mimosa, also known as "Purple Mimosa," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. In small doses, this strain produces happy, level-headed effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and motivated enough to take on any mundane task. In large doses, Mimosa may make you feel sleepy and relaxed. This strain has a strong aroma and flavor that reminds you of its namesake - with notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Mimosa is a rising star in the cannabis community, so don't pass up an opportunity to enjoy this special strain.
Mimosa effects
