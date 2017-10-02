Indica Dominant Hybrid



GENETICS: GIRL SCOUT COOKIES, PINK PANTIES



FLAVORS: FRUITY, HONEY, SWEET



Sherbet, or Sunset Sherbet is an indica dominant hybrid strain that is a potent cross between the hugely popular Girl Scout Cookies and Pink Panties strains. This dank bud boasts a myriad of mild indica and sativa effects. Sherbet has a delicious aroma of sweet fruity honey and a taste of fruity yogurt and honey with a sweet earthy aftertaste that intensifies as you exhale. Sherbet buds have enormous dense Christmas-tree-shaped, minty green nugs covered in long, twisty fiery orange hairs. These nugs are caked in a thick layer of frosty white trichomes and are sticky with delicious resin.



Users describe the Sherbet high as having an immediate jolt of uplifted cerebral energy that leaves you social and euphoric accompanied by a full-body relaxing body buzz that leaves you warmed and at ease. The combination of these well-balanced effects will leave you pain free in mind and body as well as having a relaxed carefree attitude. Due to these potent effects, this bud is ideal for those suffering from stress, pain, and depression.