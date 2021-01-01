Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Mortimer's Ginger Ale 75mg

by Mt Baker Homegrown
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Mt Baker Homegrown
Mt Baker Homegrown
Shop products
With a focus on combining a micro brew-style, with strain-specific hash extractions and beautiful flowers, Mount Baker Home Grown has established a reputation for being the leader in high-quality cannabis products. Its signature “farm-to-table” technique, whereby all aspects of growth, harvest, extraction and processing of cannabinoids are carefully controlled and monitored to ensure premium-grade, organic purity and quality of product, enables Mount Baker Home Grown to achieve a standard of excellence, and a great experience for our customers.