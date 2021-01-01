With a focus on combining a micro brew-style, with strain-specific hash extractions and beautiful flowers, Mount Baker Home Grown has established a reputation for being the leader in high-quality cannabis products. Its signature “farm-to-table” technique, whereby all aspects of growth, harvest, extraction and processing of cannabinoids are carefully controlled and monitored to ensure premium-grade, organic purity and quality of product, enables Mount Baker Home Grown to achieve a standard of excellence, and a great experience for our customers.