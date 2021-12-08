About this product
Narvona White | Premium Cannabis Prerolls | Sativa Dominant Hybrid
Our brightest cannabis flower experience. Add vitality to your day with this invigorating blend, great for sparking creativity and sharpening focus. Find inspiration with Narvona White.
GAS BREATH
0.5G Preroll 5 Pack (2.5G Total) | Indoor Grown | Whole Flower
Strain Characteristics
Treats creative blocks, stress, and chronic pain of all types.
Breeder quoted: "The perfect marriage of two heavy hitting strains."
Aroma and tastes include pungent diesel, sour funk, vanilla, and caramel.
Strain Parents – Mendo Breath x Glue Sniffer
High Terpene Profile & Quality
The Peak of Purity | Achieve a state of Narvona with Gas Breath.
Michigan's #1 Selling Preroll
Our brightest cannabis flower experience. Add vitality to your day with this invigorating blend, great for sparking creativity and sharpening focus. Find inspiration with Narvona White.
GAS BREATH
0.5G Preroll 5 Pack (2.5G Total) | Indoor Grown | Whole Flower
Strain Characteristics
Treats creative blocks, stress, and chronic pain of all types.
Breeder quoted: "The perfect marriage of two heavy hitting strains."
Aroma and tastes include pungent diesel, sour funk, vanilla, and caramel.
Strain Parents – Mendo Breath x Glue Sniffer
High Terpene Profile & Quality
The Peak of Purity | Achieve a state of Narvona with Gas Breath.
Michigan's #1 Selling Preroll
About this strain
Mendo Breath is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OGKB with Mendo Montage. This strain produces a euphoric high with powerful body effects that help relieve pain and discomfort. Mendo Breath smells like sweet vanilla and caramel. While it may be tempting to smoke this strain during the day, its important to save it for after work or before bed. Growers say Mendo Breath comes in dense, frosty buds and has an average flowering time of 60 days.
Mendo Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
356 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Narvona
Narvona is committed to bringing the purest, highest quality cannabis to our markets, without sacriﬁcing any of the user experience. Just because cannabis is becoming a big business doesn’t mean that consumers should have to sacriﬁce that authentic luxury weed experience. Family owned and operated, with roots in Michigan, we are committed to ending the days of cannabis compromise. Whether you’re interested in medical cannabis or recreational marijuana, Narvona delivers the most natural experience available.