THC: 31%



TERPENES: 2.8%



INSIDE: Jack x B Dog



TASTE: Sweet, Earthy, Pine, Citrus



FEELING: Energy, Inspiration, Comfort



FARM: Alpenglow Farms, East Mill Creek farms



PLACE GROWN: Benbow/Mattole Valley, Humboldt, CA



CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Jack is a famous sativa strain with a famous name, and it surely lives up to its reputation. Originally bred by Sensi Seed genetics by combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk, many iterations of this potent strain have descended through the years, all maintaining that classic cerebral sativa high. A great way to elevate any daily activity.



Cultivated by Alpenglow Farms: A family homestead located in the mountains of Southern Humboldt. As a regenerative farm, husband-and-wife team Craig and Melanie have 25 years toward the fine art of growing a garden and a family. Located in Benbow at 1800 feet, on a sunny ridge high above the valley fog, Alpenglow Farms unique genetics paired with its unique terroir mirrors the years spent cultivating an authentic and symbiotic relationship between cultivars and the earth.



B Dog is a cross between Banana Kush and Chem Dawg. This strong-smelling strain packs a punch with gassy, fruity and nutty notes. B Dog is on the sativa end of the hybrid spectrum, and yields a mellow, joyful buzz that’s ideal for getting creative or going on a nature adventure.



Cultivated by East Mill Creek, a 10,000 square foot outdoor native soil cannabis farm located 5 miles inland on the north-end of the Lost Coast. East Mill Creek is built on an uplifted ocean terrace with a deep layer of topsoil blown in by the wind over time, making it an ideal texture and environment for cannabis roots to grow unencumbered.

