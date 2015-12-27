About this product
Animal Mints is the offspring of legendary California breeder, Seed Junky Genetics. They created this strain by herding together Animal Cookies, Blue Power, and GSC. With two cookie strains in its lineage, with a sweet scent and smooth minty flavor, it’s no wonder Animal Mints inherited a tendency to provide a powerful serenity.
At Nasha we press high-quality hash through a filter using pressure and heat allowing the smooth dabbable oil to be released. We then collect and portion the rosin into beautiful coins for your dabbing pleasure.
About this strain
Animal Cookies, also known as "Animal Crackers," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing two legendary strains, GSC and Fire OG. This clone-only strain flowers in 9-10 weeks and grows dense, frosty green buds tipped with purple. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.
Questions about Animal Cookies
Is Animal Cookies an indica or sativa?
Animal Cookies is a hybrid, meaning it has both indica and sativa qualities.
How does Animal Cookies make you feel?
Consumers report Animal Cookies makes you feel relaxed, happy, and euphoric.
How does Animal Cookies taste?
Animal Cookies taste earthy, sweet, and pungent.
What terpenes are in Animal Cookies?
Animal Cookies features a peppery terpene profile with caryophyllene as the dominant terpene.
What strains are similar to Animal Cookies?
Strains similar to Animal Cookies include Mendo Breath, Sherbert, and Creme Brulee.
About this brand
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”