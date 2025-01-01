THC: 690mg

MELT SCALE: 64%

TERPENES: 3.7%

LINEAGE: Animal Mintz x B Dog

TASTE: Fruity, Sweet, Tropical

FEELING: Tingly, Relaxed, Euphoric

FARM: East Mill Creek

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Sungrown, Native soil



Cultivated by East Mill Creek, a 10,000 square foot outdoor native soil cannabis farm located 5 miles inland on the north-end of the Lost Coast. East Mill Creek is built on an uplifted ocean terrace with a deep layer of topsoil blown in by the wind over time, making it an ideal texture and environment for cannabis roots to grow unencumbered.



Nasha’s Red Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash that has a high ratio of oil to plant material, yielding a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Depending on the cultivar, it can either be sticky or crumbly. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.



Banana Mintz, a captivating flavor that marries the best of two legendary lineages. Born from the union of Animal Mintz and B Dog, this unique hash inherits a rich heritage. Animal Mints, bred by the esteemed Seed Junky Genetics, blends the aromatic charm of Animal Cookies, Blue Power, and GSC, offering a sweet scent and a soothing minty flavor that ushers in a profound sense of serenity. On the other hand, B Dog, a fusion of Banana Kush and Chem Dawg, exudes a pungent bouquet, marked by gassy, fruity, and nutty notes. With a sativa-leaning profile, B Dog delivers a gentle, euphoric buzz – perfect for igniting creativity or embarking on a blissful journey into the great outdoors. Together, Banana Mintz is an enticing symphony of flavors and effects that promises a uniquely enjoyable experience for cannabis enthusiasts.

