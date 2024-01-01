Banana Punch Orange Unpressed Hash:



THC: 770 mg per package

MELT SCALE: 70%

LINEAGE: Banana OG with Purple Punch

TASTE: Gassy, Fruity, Tropical

FEELING: Relaxed, Calm, Euphoric

FARM: Emerald Queen farms

PLACE GROWN: Willow Creek, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Mixed Light



Nasha’s Orange Label Hash is 1.2g of our highest grade of unpressed hash, packaged in a loose, granular resin with a sand-like consistency. When exposed to heat it tends to “grease out” over time, and should be stored below 38 degrees. Its higher ratio of oil to plant material yields a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

Banana Punch Cultivar:



Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced the way it should be: cultivated in the sun, with clean water and organic fertilizer, in native soil - the terroir of the Emerald Triangle evident in every cannabis flower.



Banana Punch Strain Information:



Banana Punch is a rare evenly balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Banana OG with Purple Punch (AllBud). Banana Punch tastes like hazy berries with notes of freshly cut pineapple and of course, bananas (Leafly).



Banana Punch Effects:



This strain produces sedating effects that can be felt from head-to-toe, and can be used to alleviate chronic pain or just melt the stress from a long day, offering a deep state of full body relaxation (Weedmaps).



Banana Punch Terpenes:



Banana Punch has high levels of the terpinoid β-caryophyllene, which is the only terpene known to also act as a cannabinoid: it can activate our endocannabinoid system to provide anti-inflammatory effects (Leafly). Banana Punch also contains elevated levels of the terpenes Limonene and Humulene.

