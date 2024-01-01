THC: 675 mg per package

MELT SCALE: 72%

TERPENES: 6.6%

LINEAGE: Coyote Blue x Clementine

TASTE: Fruity, Sweet, Citrus

FEELING: Happiness, Euphoria

FARM: Alpenglow Farms

PLACE GROWN: Benbow, Humboldt CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil

Cultivated by Alpenglow Farms: As a regenerative farm, husband-and-wife team Craig and Melanie have spent 25 years growing their family homestead in the mountains of Southern Humboldt. Located in Benbow at 1800 feet, on a sunny ridge high above the valley fog, Alpenglow Farms’ unique genetics paired with its unique terroir mirrors the years spent cultivating an authentic and symbiotic relationship between cultivars and the earth.



Blue Clementine is a one of a kind in house propriatery blend of Alpenglow's signature strain Coyote Blue and Clementine. Coyote Blue is an heirloom and signature strain of Alpenglow Farms with the bright sweetness of lemon curd, flowering chamomile, and blueberries’ aroma. Providing a delightfully tangy, savory, and herbaceous flavor with intensified oak and pine tones. Clementine is a energizing sativa-dominant strain that is made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma.



Nasha's Blue Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash, always made from whole cured plants. Our highest grade of hash made from cured material, it melts into a puddle of oil when heated and yields smooth and flavorful smoke. It’s our love letter to the connoisseur hash smoker. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints, but can be also smoked in its pure form in glass.

