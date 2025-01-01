"THC: 705 mg per package

MELT SCALE: 62%

TERPENES: 2.8%

LINEAGE: Coyote Blue x Jack

TASTE: Fruity, Sweet, Citrus

FEELING: Relaxation, Euphoria

FARM: Alpenglow Farms

PLACE GROWN: Benbow, Humboldt CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil



Cultivated by Alpenglow Farms: As a regenerative farm, husband-and-wife team Craig and Melanie have spent 25 years growing their family homestead in the mountains of Southern Humboldt. Located in Benbow at 1800 feet, on a sunny ridge high above the valley fog, Alpenglow Farms’ unique genetics paired with its unique terroir mirrors the years spent cultivating an authentic and symbiotic relationship between cultivars and the earth. Blue Jack is a one of a kind in house propriatery blend of Coyote Blue x Jack. Coyote Blue is an heirloom and signature strain of Alpenglow Farms with the bright sweetness of lemon curd, flowering chamomile, and blueberries’ aroma. Providing a delightfully tangy, savory, and herbaceous flavor with intensified oak and pine tones. The Jack is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain. By combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. This phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects including feeling energetic, creative, and uplifted. Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine."

