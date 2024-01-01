THC: 722mg per package

MELT SCALE: 66%

TERPENES: 4%

LINEAGE: Rose Mimosa x Orange Burmese

TASTE: Spicy, Earthy, Sweet

FEELING: Energy, Comfort, Inspiration

FARM: Sunrise Mountain Farms

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Cultivated by Sunrise Mountain Farms, a husband-and-wife legacy cannabis farm in the mountains of Humboldt County. Estate grown at an elevation of 2,500’ with lush, forested wilderness surrounding, sungrown in native soil and nourished by mountain spring water.



Nasha’s Red Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash that has a high ratio of oil to plant material, yielding a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Depending on the cultivar, it can either be sticky or crumbly. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.



Burmese Mimosa is a sativa strain made by crossing Rose Mimosa with Orange Burmese. With distinct citrus notes and buds that sparkle in the sun, this strain is as flavorful as it is beautiful. A true sativa, Burmese Mimosa provides an energizing and joyful high that spurs creativity and inspiration with long-lasting effects minus the crash and couchlock. Perfect for going on a nature adventure, spending the day with your friends, or getting inspired for an art project.



This super terpy strain contains elevated levels of β-caryophyllene, Linalool, Humulene and Limonene. In conjunction, these terpenes provide anti-inflammatory effects as well as muscle relaxation.

