CBD Rich Gush Mints 1.2g Red Pressed Hash

by NASHA
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

326 THC mg per package

373 THC mg per package
TERPENES: 2.60%

LINEAGE: Gush Mints x Fruitcake
TASTE: Sweet, Savory, Gassy
FEELING: Relaxing, Calm
FARM: Foothill River farms
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown

Cultivated by Foothill River Farms that was founded with one primary purpose is to cultivate the most therapeutic cannabis strains, as naturally as possible, with diligent respect for our community and the environment.

Gush Mints takes a unique approach by allowing CBD to take the center stage over THC. If you're looking to unwind without the psychoactive effects, Gush Mints provides a relaxing and breezy experience. What's more, the sour candy-like flavor can instantly uplift your spirits and start your day on the right foot.

About this strain

Gush Mints is a heavy, indica-dominant hybrid strain cross of Kush Mints and the combination of F1 Durb and Gushers, bred by Bay Area-based Purple City Genetics. As a culmination of multiple popular Cookies family strains, Gush Mints exhibits many of their beloved attributes: gassy, sweet terps with piney notes; dense, dark green and purple nugs coated in trichomes; and a body-zapping high that puts the mind at ease. You might not get much done, but you’ll feel great doing it.

About this brand

Logo for the brand NASHA
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004342
