THC: 808mg

MELT SCALE: 85%

TERPENES: 8%

LINEAGE: Cherry Lime Pop X (Black Dog X SFV OG)

TASTE: Fruity, Sweet, Citrus

FEELING: Relaxation, Comfort, Inspiration

FARM: Alpenglow Farms

PLACE GROWN: Benbow, Humboldt CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil



Cultivated by Alpenglow Farms: As a regenerative farm, husband-and-wife team Craig and Melanie have spent 25 years growing their family homestead in the mountains of Southern Humboldt. Located in Benbow at 1800 feet, on a sunny ridge high above the valley fog, Alpenglow Farms’ unique genetics paired with its unique terroir mirrors the years spent cultivating an authentic and symbiotic relationship between cultivars and the earth.



Alpenglow is an industry leader in regenerative farming practices, such as using legume cover crops to make their soil more bioavailable to nutrients, and utilizing compost from their edible garden to enrich their cannabis plants.



Nasha’s Onyx Label Hash is our highest grade of hash: a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed live hash made from fresh frozen cannabis flowers that were hand-picked and sun-grown to peak maturity. Inspired by the hand-rubbed Charas of India, we use our signature cold-water method to transform frozen live cannabis flowers into a live hash.



A cross of Cherry Lime Pop X (Black Dog X SFV OG) bred by Biovortex, Cherry Valley Glow is a Sativa leaning strain with a pungent fruity flavor and sweet, citrusy notes. This strain balances a comfortable body high with focused creativity and elevated inspiration, making it a great accompaniment for attending a concert or working on a creative project.



This terp-heavy strain clocks in at 8% terpenoids, with particularly elevated levels of limonene, b-caryophyllene, and myrcene. Limonene is an aromatic cannabis terpene produced in the flower’s resin glands, and is responsible for many of the fruity and citrusy flavor and olfactory notes. It is believed to provide relief for anxiety and stress. .β-caryophyllene is the only terpene known to also act as a cannabinoid: it can activate our endocannabinoid system to provide anti-inflammatory effects.



